Happy Money
Happy Money Salaries

Happy Money's salary ranges from $120,600 in total compensation per year for a Graphic Designer at the low-end to $402,000 for a Business Analyst at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Happy Money. Last updated: 1/20/2025

Software Engineer
Median $149K
Business Analyst
$402K
Data Scientist
$177K

Entering the job search

I have been working for the same company for 6 years. 30 years old. Base comp 112k, told that I should be Senior engineer level.
I am confident in my skills as an engineer but absolutely terrified of getting out there. I feel uncertain on my resume, my interviewing skills. Huge amount of imposter syndrome with trying to look for another job.

No...

42 20
42 20
Graphic Designer
$121K
Marketing
$154K
Product Manager
$253K
Software Engineering Manager
$221K
Technical Writer
$146K
UX Researcher
$172K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Happy Money is Business Analyst at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $402,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Happy Money is $171,500.

