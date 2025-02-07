All Software Engineering Manager Salaries
Software Engineering Manager compensation in United States at Glassdoor totals $311K per year for Senior Manager. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $300K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Glassdoor's total compensation packages. Last updated: 2/7/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Manager
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Senior Manager
$311K
$227K
$55K
$29.3K
Lead Manager
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Director
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
|No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***