Glanbia
Glanbia Salaries

Glanbia's salary ranges from $48,960 in total compensation per year for a Information Technologist (IT) in United States at the low-end to $203,854 for a Business Development in United Kingdom at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Glanbia. Last updated: 7/3/2025

$160K

Business Development
$204K
Data Analyst
$69.7K
Data Scientist
$79.6K

Information Technologist (IT)
$49K
Software Engineer
$101K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Glanbia is Business Development at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $203,854. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Glanbia is $79,600.

