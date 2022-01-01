← Company Directory
Gilead Sciences
Work Here? Claim Your Company

Gilead Sciences Salaries

Gilead Sciences's salary ranges from $89,550 in total compensation per year for a Venture Capitalist at the low-end to $417,075 for a Product Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Gilead Sciences. Last updated: 1/28/2025

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Data Scientist
Median $215K
Software Engineer
Median $150K
Financial Analyst
Median $210K

Career Transition to Software Engineering

Is 30 years old too late to switch careers to Software Engineering? I have seen young kids 23 years of age starting from Software Engineer-I and become Principal Engineer or Engineering Manager by 30-31. 
If I become SE-I now, is there a way to catch up soon for the time I have lost so that I can be the VP/CXO in late 30s or early 40s? Am I too late?
#enginee...

58 49
58 49
Business Analyst
Median $263K
Information Technologist (IT)
Median $220K
Biomedical Engineer
$151K
Corporate Development
$349K
Data Science Manager
$208K
Legal
$364K
Management Consultant
$156K
Marketing Operations
$141K
Product Designer
$203K
Product Design Manager
$182K
Product Manager
$417K
Program Manager
$192K
Project Manager
$182K
Cybersecurity Analyst
$182K
Software Engineering Manager
$289K
Solution Architect
$254K

Data Architect

Technical Program Manager
$244K
Venture Capitalist
$89.6K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Gilead Sciences, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (6.25% quarterly)

Have a question? Ask the community.

Visit the Levels.fyi community to engage with employees across different companies, get career tips, and more.

Visit Now!

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Gilead Sciences is Product Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $417,075. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Gilead Sciences is $208,035.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Gilead Sciences

Related Companies

  • Invitae
  • Verily
  • Regeneron
  • Natera
  • Guardant Health
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources