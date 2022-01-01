← Company Directory
Invitae
Work Here? Claim Your Company

Invitae Salaries

Invitae's salary ranges from $94,450 in total compensation per year for a Program Manager in Canada at the low-end to $351,750 for a Sales in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Invitae. Last updated: 1/16/2025

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Software Engineer
L2 $156K
L3 $215K
L4 $285K

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Data Scientist
Median $155K
Software Engineering Manager
Median $237K
Biomedical Engineer
$126K
Data Analyst
$121K
Financial Analyst
$133K
Marketing Operations
$168K
Product Designer
$128K
Product Manager
Median $200K
Program Manager
$94.5K
Project Manager
$152K
Sales
$352K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Invitae is Sales at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $351,750. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Invitae is $155,584.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Invitae

Related Companies

  • Gilead Sciences
  • Verily
  • Regeneron
  • Natera
  • Guardant Health
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources