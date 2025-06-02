Software Engineer compensation in United States at Invitae ranges from $156K per year for L2 to $285K per year for L4. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $225K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Invitae's total compensation packages. Last updated: 6/2/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
L1
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L2
$156K
$147K
$8.8K
$0
L3
$215K
$195K
$17.9K
$2.9K
L4
$285K
$211K
$69.6K
$4.3K
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
