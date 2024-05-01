Gigs is the world's first telecom-as-a-service platform. By enabling any company to launch its own wireless service in a matter of days, Gigs helps its customers differentiate their product offering, increase customer stickiness and unlock new revenue streams through embedded connectivity. As the only end-to-end connectivity provider, Gigs offers a broad set of products and services, including premium wholesale, a hosted checkout, subscription management, payments, analytics, AI, and more. The company is backed by Google, Y Combinator, and prominent business angels and investors like Dara Khosrowshahi (CEO of Uber), Tony Xu (Co-founder & CEO of DoorDash), and Fidji Simo (CEO of Instacart). The company was founded by Hermann Frank and Dennis Bauer in 2020 and currently employs over 70 people in the US and Europe.