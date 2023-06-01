← Company Directory
GGWP
Work Here? Claim Your Company

GGWP Salaries

GGWP's salary ranges from $1,207 in total compensation per year for a Product Designer in India at the low-end to $257,632 for a Biomedical Engineer in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of GGWP. Last updated: 2/7/2025

$160K

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Biomedical Engineer
$258K
Geological Engineer
$101K
Product Designer
$1.2K

How to negotiate?

Recently, I received my long-awaited FAANG offer, along with an offer from a smaller-sized company.

I have little understanding of how the negotiation process works—how to determine if there's room for negotiation and when it's appropriate to do.


Could you share your own guide on how to navigate this process? Any tips or recommendations would be greatly apprecia...

42 19
42 19
Product Manager
$121K
Software Engineer
$196K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


FAQ

The highest paying role reported at GGWP is Biomedical Engineer at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $257,632. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at GGWP is $121,084.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for GGWP

Related Companies

  • PayPal
  • Databricks
  • Facebook
  • Google
  • Amazon
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources