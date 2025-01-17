← Company Directory
GFT Group
Work Here? Claim Your Company
  • Salaries
  • Software Engineer

  • All Software Engineer Salaries

  • Greater Sao Paulo

GFT Group Software Engineer Salaries in Greater Sao Paulo

The median Software Engineer compensation in Greater Sao Paulo package at GFT Group totals R$111K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for GFT Group's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Median Package
company icon
GFT Group
Software Engineer
Sao Paulo, SP, Brazil
Total per year
R$111K
Level
Software Engineer
Base
R$111K
Stock (/yr)
R$0
Bonus
R$0
Years at company
2 Years
Years exp
7 Years
What are the career levels at GFT Group?

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve R$173K+ (sometimes R$1.73M+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Latest Salary Submissions
AddAdd CompAdd Compensation

Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Export DataView Open Jobs
Internship Salaries

Contribute

Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Software Engineer offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Included Titles

Submit New Title

Backend Software Engineer

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at GFT Group in Greater Sao Paulo sits at a yearly total compensation of €30,301. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at GFT Group for the Software Engineer role in Greater Sao Paulo is €18,105.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for GFT Group

Related Companies

  • Avanade
  • ECI
  • Hexaware Technologies
  • Atos
  • Civica
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources