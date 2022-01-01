For Employers
GFT Group
GFT Group
GFT Group Benefits
Insurance, Health, & Wellness
Disability Insurance
Dental Insurance
Gym / Wellness Reimbursement
Gender Neutral Bathrooms
Gym Discount
Health Savings Account (HSA)
Health Insurance
Life Insurance
PTO (Vacation / Personal Days)
Paternity Leave
Vision Insurance
Pet Insurance
Sick Time
Home
Business Travel Insurance
Remote Work
Financial & Retirement
401k
Flexible Spending Account (FSA)
Roth 401k
Perks & Discounts
Employee Discount
Learning and Development
View Data as Table
GFT Group Perks & Benefits
Benefit
Description
Disability Insurance
Offered by employer
Dental Insurance
Offered by employer
Gym / Wellness Reimbursement
Offered by employer
Gender Neutral Bathrooms
Offered by employer
Gym Discount
Offered by employer
Health Savings Account (HSA)
Offered by employer
Health Insurance
Offered by employer
Life Insurance
Offered by employer
PTO (Vacation / Personal Days)
Offered by employer
Paternity Leave
Offered by employer
Vision Insurance
Offered by employer
Pet Insurance
Offered by employer
Sick Time
Offered by employer
Business Travel Insurance
Offered by employer
Remote Work
Offered by employer
401k
Offered by employer
Flexible Spending Account (FSA)
Offered by employer
Roth 401k
Offered by employer
Employee Discount
Offered by employer
Learning and Development
Offered by employer
