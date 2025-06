Geron Corporation is a biopharmaceutical company that develops and commercializes therapeutics for myeloid hematologic malignancies. Its main focus is on the development of imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of low or intermediate-1 risk myelodysplastic syndromes and intermediate-2 or high-risk myelofibrosis. The company was founded in 1990 and is based in Foster City, California.