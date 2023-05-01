Genesis Energy, L.P. is a midstream company in the crude oil and natural gas industry. It operates in four segments: Offshore Pipeline Transportation, Sodium Minerals and Sulfur Services, Onshore Facilities and Transportation, and Marine Transportation. The company owns and operates pipelines, storage and transportation assets, trucks, trailers, railcars, terminals, and tankage with 4.2 million barrels of storage capacity. It also offers waterborne transportation of petroleum and crude oil in North America and produces natural soda ash. Genesis Energy, LLC serves as a general partner of the company.