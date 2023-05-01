← Company Directory
Genesis Energy
Work Here? Claim Your Company
Top Insights
  • Contribute something unique about Genesis Energy that may be helpful for others (ex. interview tips, choosing teams, unique culture, etc).
    • About

    Genesis Energy, L.P. is a midstream company in the crude oil and natural gas industry. It operates in four segments: Offshore Pipeline Transportation, Sodium Minerals and Sulfur Services, Onshore Facilities and Transportation, and Marine Transportation. The company owns and operates pipelines, storage and transportation assets, trucks, trailers, railcars, terminals, and tankage with 4.2 million barrels of storage capacity. It also offers waterborne transportation of petroleum and crude oil in North America and produces natural soda ash. Genesis Energy, LLC serves as a general partner of the company.

    http://genesisenergy.com
    Website
    1996
    Year Founded
    1,892
    # of Employees
    $1B-$10B
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

    Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

    Subscribe to verified offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

    This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

    Featured Jobs

      No featured jobs found for Genesis Energy

    Related Companies

    • Stripe
    • Spotify
    • Airbnb
    • Amazon
    • Square
    • See all companies ➜

    Other Resources