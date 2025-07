Gembah is a platform that connects entrepreneurs, e-commerce sellers, and small-to-midsize businesses with product designers, manufacturers, and supply chain experts from around the world. They offer an end-to-end solution to streamline the product creation process, from research and design to sourcing and vetting overseas manufacturers. Gembah's team of experts guides clients step-by-step, and they work with an exclusive network of vetted factories in various countries.