Gatik was founded in 2017 by veterans of the autonomous technology industry and has established offices in Palo Alto and Toronto. The company’s mission is to deliver goods safely and efficiently using autonomous vehicles. With its fleet of light to medium-duty trucks, Gatik is leading the way in autonomous middle mile delivery. The company focuses on short-haul, business to business (B2B) logistics for the retail industry, enabling its customers to optimize their hub-and-spoke supply chain operations, enhance inventory pooling across multiple locations, reduce labor costs and meet the unprecedented demand for contactless delivery.