Gamma Technologies Salaries

Gamma Technologies's salary ranges from $103,500 in total compensation per year for a Mechanical Engineer at the low-end to $126,630 for a Product Designer at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Gamma Technologies. Last updated: 2/7/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
Median $118K
Mechanical Engineer
Median $104K
Product Designer
$127K

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Gamma Technologies is Product Designer at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $126,630. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Gamma Technologies is $118,000.

