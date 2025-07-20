Company Directory
FreshBooks
Work Here? Claim Your Company
    Levels FYI Logo
  • Salaries
  • Software Engineer

  • All Software Engineer Salaries

FreshBooks Software Engineer Salaries

Software Engineer compensation in Canada at FreshBooks ranges from CA$102K per year for L1 to CA$150K per year for L3. The median yearly compensation in Canada package totals CA$118K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for FreshBooks's total compensation packages. Last updated: 7/20/2025

Average Compensation By Compensation By Level
Add CompCompare Levels
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
L1
Software Engineer 1(Entry Level)
CA$102K
CA$102K
CA$0
CA$0
L2
Software Engineer 2
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
L3
Software Engineer 3
CA$150K
CA$142K
CA$6.3K
CA$2.1K
L4
Senior Software Engineer 1
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
View 3 More Levels
Add CompCompare Levels

CA$226K

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve CA$42.3K+ (sometimes CA$423K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Latest Salary Submissions
AddAdd CompAdd Compensation

Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Export DataView Open Jobs
Internship Salaries

Contribute
What are the career levels at FreshBooks?

Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Software Engineer offers.You'll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Included Titles

Submit New Title

Full-Stack Software Engineer

FAQ

FreshBooks in Canada'deki bir Software Engineer için bildirilen en yüksek maaş paketi, yıllık toplam CA$199,963 ücretle sonuçlanır. Bu, temel maaşın yanı sıra olası hisse senedi ve bonus ödemelerini içerir.
FreshBooks'de Software Engineer rolü için bildirilen medyan yıllık toplam ücret in Canada CA$137,542'dır.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for FreshBooks

Related Companies

  • Pythian
  • Security Compass
  • Collective[i]
  • Podium
  • 1Password
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources