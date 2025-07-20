Software Engineer compensation in Canada at FreshBooks ranges from CA$102K per year for L1 to CA$150K per year for L3. The median yearly compensation in Canada package totals CA$118K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for FreshBooks's total compensation packages. Last updated: 7/20/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
L1
CA$102K
CA$102K
CA$0
CA$0
L2
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
L3
CA$150K
CA$142K
CA$6.3K
CA$2.1K
L4
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
|No salaries found
