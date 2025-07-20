FreshBooks Software Engineer Salaries

Software Engineer compensation in Canada at FreshBooks ranges from CA$102K per year for L1 to CA$150K per year for L3. The median yearly compensation in Canada package totals CA$118K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for FreshBooks's total compensation packages. Last updated: 7/20/2025

Average Compensation By Compensation By Level Add Comp Compare Levels

Level Name Total Base Stock (/yr) Bonus L1 Software Engineer 1 ( Entry Level ) CA$102K CA$102K CA$0 CA$0 L2 Software Engineer 2 CA$ -- CA$ -- CA$ -- CA$ -- L3 Software Engineer 3 CA$150K CA$142K CA$6.3K CA$2.1K L4 Senior Software Engineer 1 CA$ -- CA$ -- CA$ -- CA$ -- View 3 More Levels

CA$226K Get Paid, Not Played We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve CA$42.3K+ (sometimes CA$423K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Latest Salary Submissions

​ Table Filter Subscribe Add Add Comp Add Compensation

Company Location | Date Level Name Tag Years of Experience Total / At Company Total Compensation ( CAD ) Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus No salaries found Unlock by Adding Your Salary! Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data. ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,***

HR / Recruiting? Create an interactive offer

Contribute

What's the vesting schedule at FreshBooks ?

Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox Subscribe to verified Software Engineer offers . You'll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More → Enter Your Email Enter Your Email Subscribe This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Included Titles Submit New Title