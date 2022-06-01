Company Directory
FreshBooks
FreshBooks Salaries

FreshBooks's salary ranges from $35,394 in total compensation per year for a Human Resources in Croatia at the low-end to $177,795 for a Software Engineering Manager in Canada at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of FreshBooks. Last updated: 7/11/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
Median $83.5K

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Product Manager
Median $116K
Sales
Median $58.8K
Product Designer
Median $87.9K
Business Analyst
$84.4K
Human Resources
$35.4K
Marketing
$75.7K
Marketing Operations
$77.4K
Recruiter
$80K
Software Engineering Manager
$178K
UX Researcher
$99.5K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at FreshBooks is Software Engineering Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $177,795. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at FreshBooks is $83,515.

