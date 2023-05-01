← Company Directory
Freightcar America
    FreightCar America designs, manufactures, and sells railcars and components for bulk commodities and containerized freight products in North America. It operates in two segments, Manufacturing and Parts, and offers a range of freight cars, including open top hoppers, covered hopper cars, gondolas, and more. The company also sells used railcars, leases, rebuilds, and converts railcars, and exports its products to Latin America and the Middle East. Its customers include financial institutions, railroads, and shippers. FreightCar America was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

    http://www.freightcaramerica.com
    Website
    1901
    Year Founded
    997
    # of Employees
    $250M-$500M
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

