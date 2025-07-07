The median Software Engineer compensation in United States package at ForgeRock totals $232K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for ForgeRock's total compensation packages. Last updated: 7/7/2025
At ForgeRock, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-YR (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 2nd-YR (6.25% quarterly)
25% vests in the 3rd-YR (6.25% quarterly)
25% vests in the 4th-YR (6.25% quarterly)
FAQ
What is the highest Software Engineer salary at ForgeRock in United States?
The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at ForgeRock in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $290,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
How much do ForgeRock Software Engineer employees get paid in United States?
The median yearly total compensation reported at ForgeRock for the Software Engineer role in United States is $232,000.