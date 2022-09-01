← Company Directory
Forcepoint
Work Here? Claim Your Company

Forcepoint Salaries

Forcepoint's salary ranges from $130,000 in total compensation per year for a Software Engineer at the low-end to $248,750 for a Software Engineering Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Forcepoint. Last updated: 2/5/2025

$160K

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Software Engineer
Median $130K
Marketing
$140K
Product Designer
$136K

How to negotiate?

Recently, I received my long-awaited FAANG offer, along with an offer from a smaller-sized company.

I have little understanding of how the negotiation process works—how to determine if there's room for negotiation and when it's appropriate to do.


Could you share your own guide on how to navigate this process? Any tips or recommendations would be greatly apprecia...

42 19
42 19
Product Manager
$235K
Sales
$151K
Sales Engineer
$140K
Cybersecurity Analyst
$214K
Software Engineering Manager
$249K
Solution Architect
$239K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Forcepoint is Software Engineering Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $248,750. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Forcepoint is $150,750.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Forcepoint

Related Companies

  • PayPal
  • Stripe
  • Netflix
  • Dropbox
  • Square
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources