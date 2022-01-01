← Company Directory
Flutter
Flutter Salaries

Flutter's salary ranges from $38,750 in total compensation per year for a Customer Service in Ireland at the low-end to $261,300 for a Cybersecurity Analyst in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Flutter. Last updated: 6/3/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
L3 $164K
L4 $209K

Backend Software Engineer

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Data Engineer

Product Manager
L3 $131K
L4 $190K
Accountant
$224K

Is unlimited PTO ever a good thing?

Started working at this place last year that had an unlimited PTO policy but when I took ~5 weeks off I got in trouble with my manager during my end of year review. Said stuff like how I was slacking and if I didn't want to be there, they could easily find someone else.

Obviously I started looking for new jobs right away, but have any of you guys actually had good experiences wi...

Business Analyst
$58.9K
Customer Service
$38.7K
Data Analyst
$79.6K
Data Science Manager
$170K
Data Scientist
$101K
Information Technologist (IT)
$65.4K
Marketing
$102K
Product Designer
$82.1K
Cybersecurity Analyst
$261K
Software Engineering Manager
$54.6K
Technical Program Manager
$112K
UX Researcher
$117K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Flutter is Cybersecurity Analyst at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $261,300. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Flutter is $112,200.

