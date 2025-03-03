← Company Directory
Flutter
  • Salaries
  • Product Manager

  • All Product Manager Salaries

Flutter Product Manager Salaries

Product Manager compensation in United States at Flutter ranges from $131K per year for L3 to $190K per year for L4. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $140K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Flutter's total compensation packages. Last updated: 3/3/2025

Average Compensation By Level
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
L1
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L2
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L3
$131K
$118K
$9.3K
$3.6K
L4
$190K
$154K
$20.5K
$15.5K
$160K

Latest Salary Submissions
Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
What are the career levels at Flutter?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Product Manager at Flutter in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $216,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Flutter for the Product Manager role in United States is $144,675.

