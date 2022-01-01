← Company Directory
Wix.com
Wix.com Salaries

Wix.com's salary ranges from $15,176 in total compensation per year for a Customer Service in Ukraine at the low-end to $164,670 for a Software Engineer in Israel at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Wix.com. Last updated: 4/25/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
L2 $102K
L3 $137K
L4 $132K
L5 $164K
L6 $165K

Frontend Software Engineer

Backend Software Engineer

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Product Designer
Median $90.1K

UX Designer

Product Manager
Median $92.6K

Software Engineering Manager
Median $162K
Data Analyst
Median $88.1K
Marketing
Median $109K
Business Operations
$37.8K
Business Analyst
$46.8K
Copywriter
$88.9K
Customer Service
$15.2K
Customer Service Operations
$98.9K
Customer Success
$94.5K
Data Science Manager
$135K
Data Scientist
$127K
Financial Analyst
$35.5K
Human Resources
$107K
Information Technologist (IT)
$69.6K
Recruiter
$27.5K
Sales
$85.3K
Cybersecurity Analyst
$91.1K
Technical Program Manager
$153K
UX Researcher
$109K
Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

At Wix.com, Stock/equity grants are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Wix.com is Software Engineer at the L6 level with a yearly total compensation of $164,670. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Wix.com is $96,733.

Other Resources