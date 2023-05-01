Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other. The Energy Solutions segment provides solutions to the energy transition markets, while the Urban Solutions segment offers EPC and project management services to various industries. The Mission Solutions segment offers technical solutions to the U.S. and other governments, while the Other segment researches, develops, licenses, and commercializes small modular reactor technology. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.