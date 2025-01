The Fluent story begins in 2001, when Matt Conlin and Ryan Schulke meet as students on campus at St. John’s University in NYC. Fueled by their shared entrepreneurial spirit, the duo co-founded Fluent in 2010 with a vision to change the digital marketing industry through smarter technology and better economics. As Fluent continues to grow and evolve, Matt and Ryan remain committed to providing even greater value to our customers, our consumers, our team, and our communities.