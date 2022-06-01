Since 2004, Flow Traders has been a principal trading firm and one of the world’s largest liquidity providers, specialised in Exchange Traded Products (ETPs). Our headquarters in Amsterdam and offices in New York, Singapore, Hong Kong, Milan and Cluj accommodate more than 500 employees. Throughout the years, Flow Traders has received the industry’s recognition, winning numerous awards and has been listed as a company since 2015.Our non-hierarchical approach stimulates innovation and development. We value creative minds and out-of-the-box thinkers and challenge them to make full use of their capacities. Our demanding, high-paced environment continuously puts us to the test. Flow Traders fosters a strong team-oriented culture which rewards people for their contributions to the company as a whole rather than only in their direct area of responsibility.At Flow Traders, we focus on professional and personal development; we encourage our people to be the best at anything they do by offering the right training. On top of that, we have our private gym where our health coaches provide our people with the right personal sports programs. We invest in our hard working people, because they hold the key to our success.