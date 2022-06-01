← Company Directory
Flow Traders
Flow Traders Salaries

Flow Traders's salary ranges from $69,202 in total compensation per year for a Software Engineer in Netherlands at the low-end to $149,250 for a Financial Analyst in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Flow Traders. Last updated: 2/7/2025

Software Engineer
Median $69.2K

Backend Software Engineer

Data Scientist
$143K
Financial Analyst
$149K

Information Technologist (IT)
$101K
Product Manager
$101K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Flow Traders is Financial Analyst at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $149,250. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Flow Traders is $101,490.

