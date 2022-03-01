← Company Directory
Flock Freight
Work Here? Claim Your Company

Flock Freight Salaries

Flock Freight's salary ranges from $95,060 in total compensation per year for a Human Resources at the low-end to $278,227 for a Software Engineering Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Flock Freight. Last updated: 1/16/2025

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Software Engineer
Median $161K

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Data Scientist
Median $165K
Human Resources
$95.1K
Product Manager
$259K
Recruiter
$129K
Software Engineering Manager
$278K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

At Flock Freight, Stock/equity grants are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)

Have a question? Ask the community.

Visit the Levels.fyi community to engage with employees across different companies, get career tips, and more.

Visit Now!

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Flock Freight is Software Engineering Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $278,227. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Flock Freight is $162,900.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Flock Freight

Related Companies

  • Dematic
  • Fabric
  • uShip
  • Total Quality Logistics
  • Penske
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources