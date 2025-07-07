Company Directory
Flock Freight
Work Here? Claim Your Company
    Levels FYI Logo
  • Salaries
  • Data Scientist

  • All Data Scientist Salaries

Flock Freight Data Scientist Salaries

The median Data Scientist compensation in United States package at Flock Freight totals $165K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Flock Freight's total compensation packages. Last updated: 7/7/2025

Median Package
company icon
Flock Freight
Data Scientist
Encinitas, CA
Total per year
$165K
Level
-
Base
$165K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$0
Years at company
1 Year
Years exp
2 Years
What are the career levels at

$160K

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.


Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

At Flock Freight, Stock/equity grants are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-YR (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-YR (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-YR (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-YR (2.08% monthly)



Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Data Scientist offers.You'll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Data Scientist at Flock Freight in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $220,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Flock Freight for the Data Scientist role in United States is $164,800.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Flock Freight

Related Companies

  • Dematic
  • Fabric
  • uShip
  • Total Quality Logistics
  • Penske
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources