The median Data Scientist compensation in United States package at Flock Freight totals $165K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Flock Freight's total compensation packages. Last updated: 7/7/2025
At Flock Freight, Stock/equity grants are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-YR (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 2nd-YR (2.08% monthly)
25% vests in the 3rd-YR (2.08% monthly)
25% vests in the 4th-YR (2.08% monthly)
FAQ
What is the highest Data Scientist salary at Flock Freight in United States?
The highest paying salary package reported for a Data Scientist at Flock Freight in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $220,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
How much do Flock Freight Data Scientist employees get paid in United States?
The median yearly total compensation reported at Flock Freight for the Data Scientist role in United States is $164,800.