Flex Logix Technologies
Flex Logix Technologies Salaries

Flex Logix Technologies's median salary is $200,990 for a Hardware Engineer . Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Flex Logix Technologies. Last updated: 1/15/2025

Hardware Engineer
$201K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Flex Logix Technologies is Hardware Engineer at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $200,990. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
