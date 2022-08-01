We build innovative systems and processes that allow farmers to streamline farm operations and increase food production efficiency. We start with mechanical weeding on vegetables. For vegetable growers who face increased growing costs and new environmental and regulatory pressures, the FarmWise suite of data-driven services harnesses plant-level data to drive precise field actions in order to streamline farm operations and increase food production efficiency.FarmWise's AI-driven precision weeding machines help farmers streamline the process of growing high-value commodity vegetables.