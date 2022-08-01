Company Directory
FarmWise
Work Here? Claim Your Company
Top Insights
  • Contribute something unique about FarmWise that may be helpful for others (ex. interview tips, choosing teams, unique culture, etc).
    • About

    We build innovative systems and processes that allow farmers to streamline farm operations and increase food production efficiency. We start with mechanical weeding on vegetables. For vegetable growers who face increased growing costs and new environmental and regulatory pressures, the FarmWise suite of data-driven services harnesses plant-level data to drive precise field actions in order to streamline farm operations and increase food production efficiency.FarmWise's AI-driven precision weeding machines help farmers streamline the process of growing high-value commodity vegetables.

    http://farmwiselabs.com
    Website
    2016
    Year Founded
    50
    # of Employees
    $1M-$10M
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

    Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

    Subscribe to verified offers.You'll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More

    This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

    Featured Jobs

      No featured jobs found for FarmWise

    Related Companies

    • Uber
    • Google
    • Microsoft
    • Roblox
    • Airbnb
    • See all companies ➜

    Other Resources