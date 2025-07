Explorer operates a 1,830-mile common carrier pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel, fuel oil and jet fuel from the Gulf Coast to the Midwest. Through connections with other refined petroleum products pipelines, we serve more than 70 major cities in 16 states. On our system, which has a capacity of 660,000 barrels a day, it takes as few as 11 days to move a barrel of product from the Gulf Coast region to the Chicago area.