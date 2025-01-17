← Company Directory
Expedia
  • Salaries
  • Software Engineering Manager

  • All Software Engineering Manager Salaries

  • India

Expedia Software Engineering Manager Salaries in India

Software Engineering Manager compensation in India at Expedia ranges from ₹6.3M per year for L to ₹15.69M per year for N. The median yearly compensation in India package totals ₹8.66M. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Expedia's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Average Compensation By Level
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Manager
L
₹6.3M
₹5.73M
₹489K
₹81.8K
Senior Manager
M
₹7.78M
₹6.46M
₹1.23M
₹82.7K
Director
N
₹15.69M
₹10.84M
₹4.42M
₹425K
Senior Director
O
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
Latest Salary Submissions
Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Expedia, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (6.25% quarterly)

0%

YR 1

50%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Expedia, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 0% vests in the 1st-year (0.00% annually)

  • 50% vests in the 2nd-year (50.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (25.00% annually)



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineering Manager at Expedia in India sits at a yearly total compensation of ₹17,176,599. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Expedia for the Software Engineering Manager role in India is ₹7,188,155.

Other Resources