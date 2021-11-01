← Company Directory
Lemonade
Work Here? Claim Your Company

Lemonade Salaries

Lemonade's salary ranges from $52,888 in total compensation per year for a Product Designer at the low-end to $227,095 for a Software Engineering Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Lemonade. Last updated: 2/7/2025

$160K

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Data Scientist
Median $175K
Software Engineer
Median $125K
Actuary
$143K

How to negotiate?

Recently, I received my long-awaited FAANG offer, along with an offer from a smaller-sized company.

I have little understanding of how the negotiation process works—how to determine if there's room for negotiation and when it's appropriate to do.


Could you share your own guide on how to navigate this process? Any tips or recommendations would be greatly apprecia...

42 19
42 19
Business Operations Manager
$106K
Business Development
$127K
Customer Service
$109K
Data Analyst
$57K
Marketing
$90.5K
Product Designer
$52.9K
Product Manager
$69.2K
Software Engineering Manager
$227K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Lemonade is Software Engineering Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $227,095. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Lemonade is $109,450.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Lemonade

Related Companies

  • eHealth
  • Citi
  • Expedia
  • TrueCar
  • Olo
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources