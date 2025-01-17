← Company Directory
Expedia
Expedia Software Engineering Manager Salaries in Greater Austin Area

Software Engineering Manager compensation in Greater Austin Area at Expedia ranges from $268K per year for M to $342K per year for N. The median yearly compensation in Greater Austin Area package totals $280K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Expedia's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Average Compensation By Level
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Manager
L
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Senior Manager
M
$268K
$219K
$48.4K
$0
Director
N
$342K
$242K
$92.1K
$7.9K
Senior Director
O
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Latest Salary Submissions
Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Expedia, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (6.25% quarterly)

0%

YR 1

50%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Expedia, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 0% vests in the 1st-year (0.00% annually)

  • 50% vests in the 2nd-year (50.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (25.00% annually)



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineering Manager at Expedia in Greater Austin Area sits at a yearly total compensation of $360,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Expedia for the Software Engineering Manager role in Greater Austin Area is $282,000.

