Full-Stack Software Engineer compensation in United States at Expedia ranges from $138K per year for J to $289K per year for N. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $175K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Expedia's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/18/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock ()
Bonus
J
$138K
$122K
$9.6K
$6.1K
K
$154K
$135K
$16.1K
$2.7K
L
$166K
$145K
$18.8K
$2K
M
$254K
$199K
$53.5K
$1K
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At Expedia, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-year (6.25% quarterly)
25% vests in the 2nd-year (6.25% quarterly)
25% vests in the 3rd-year (6.25% quarterly)
25% vests in the 4th-year (6.25% quarterly)
0%
YR 1
50%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At Expedia, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
0% vests in the 1st-year (0.00% annually)
50% vests in the 2nd-year (50.00% annually)
25% vests in the 3rd-year (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 4th-year (25.00% annually)