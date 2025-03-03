All Project Manager Salaries
Project Manager compensation in India at EXL totals ₹2.94M per year for L2. The median yearly compensation in India package totals ₹2.87M. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for EXL's total compensation packages. Last updated: 3/3/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
L1
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
L2
₹2.94M
₹2.68M
₹0
₹261K
L3
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
L4
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
|No salaries found
