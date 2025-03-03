All Management Consultant Salaries
Management Consultant compensation in United States at EXL totals $136K per year for L2. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $125K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for EXL's total compensation packages. Last updated: 3/3/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
L1
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L2
$136K
$126K
$0
$10K
L3
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L4
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
No salaries found
