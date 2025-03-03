All Data Scientist Salaries
Data Scientist compensation in United States at EXL ranges from ₹1.29M per year for L1 to ₹1.61M per year for L2. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals ₹1.71M. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for EXL's total compensation packages. Last updated: 3/3/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
L1
₹1.29M
₹1.19M
₹0
₹97.8K
L2
₹1.61M
₹1.58M
₹0
₹27.7K
L3
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
L4
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
|No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***