All Business Analyst Salaries
Business Analyst compensation in India at EXL ranges from ₹1.78M per year for L1 to ₹2.17M per year for L4. The median yearly compensation in India package totals ₹1.47M. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for EXL's total compensation packages. Last updated: 3/3/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
L1
₹1.78M
₹1.65M
₹0
₹134K
L2
₹1.25M
₹1.15M
₹0
₹95.1K
L3
₹1.44M
₹1.28M
₹0
₹156K
L4
₹2.17M
₹2M
₹0
₹168K
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
|No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***