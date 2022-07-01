← Company Directory
Eversight
Top Insights
    • About

    Eversight is nonprofit organization with a mission to restore sight and prevent blindness through the healing power of donation, transplantation and research. The Eversight network is responsible for recovering, evaluating and providing human eye tissue for transplantation; supporting research into the causes and cures of blinding eye conditions; promoting donation awareness through public and professional education; and providing humanitarian aid to people around the world in need of corneal transplantation. Operating in Connecticut, Illinois, Michigan, New Jersey, Ohio and South Korea, Eversight works in collaboration with surgeons, researchers, academic medical centers and eye banks across the United States and abroad.

    http://www.eversightvision.org
    Website
    1947
    Year Founded
    240
    # of Employees
    $10M-$50M
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

