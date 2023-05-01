Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. is a medical technology company that manufactures and markets medical devices for aesthetic and reconstructive plastic surgery. They primarily offer silicone gel-filled breast implants under the Motiva Implants brand name, as well as other breast implants and tissue expanders. The company sells its products through exclusive distributors and direct sales force in various regions around the world. Established in 2004, the company is headquartered in Alajuela, Costa Rica.