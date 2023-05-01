Company Directory
Establishment Labs
Work Here? Claim Your Company
Top Insights
  • Contribute something unique about Establishment Labs that may be helpful for others (ex. interview tips, choosing teams, unique culture, etc).
    • About

    Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. is a medical technology company that manufactures and markets medical devices for aesthetic and reconstructive plastic surgery. They primarily offer silicone gel-filled breast implants under the Motiva Implants brand name, as well as other breast implants and tissue expanders. The company sells its products through exclusive distributors and direct sales force in various regions around the world. Established in 2004, the company is headquartered in Alajuela, Costa Rica.

    http://establishmentlabs.com
    Website
    2004
    Year Founded
    746
    # of Employees
    $100M-$250M
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

    Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

    Subscribe to verified offers.You'll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More

    This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

    Featured Jobs

      No featured jobs found for Establishment Labs

    Related Companies

    • Flipkart
    • Databricks
    • Google
    • Spotify
    • Dropbox
    • See all companies ➜

    Other Resources