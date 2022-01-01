← Company Directory
Epic
Work Here? Claim Your Company

Epic Salaries

Epic's salary ranges from $50,250 in total compensation per year for a Human Resources at the low-end to $289,545 for a Software Engineer at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Epic. Last updated: 5/20/2025

$160K

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Software Engineer
Software Developer $136K
Software Developer II $206K
Senior Software Systems Developer $269K
Software Systems Architect $290K

Backend Software Engineer

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Quality Assurance (QA) Software Engineer

Systems Engineer

Project Manager
Median $78K
Technical Program Manager
Median $90K

Technical Project Manager

Entering the job search

I have been working for the same company for 6 years. 30 years old. Base comp 112k, told that I should be Senior engineer level.
I am confident in my skills as an engineer but absolutely terrified of getting out there. I feel uncertain on my resume, my interviewing skills. Huge amount of imposter syndrome with trying to look for another job.

No...

77 29
77 29
Information Technologist (IT)
Median $90K
Solution Architect
Median $85K

Data Architect

Software Engineering Manager
Median $205K
Customer Service
Median $75K
Product Manager
Median $78K
Technical Solutions Engineer
Median $103K
Business Analyst
Median $91.8K
Product Designer
Median $102K

UX Designer

Biomedical Engineer
$80.4K

Clinical Engineer

Data Analyst
$97.5K
Data Scientist
$147K

Health Informatics

Human Resources
$50.3K
Management Consultant
$103K
Recruiter
$64.7K
Sales
$105K
Sales Engineer
$134K
Cybersecurity Analyst
$57.5K
Technical Writer
$81.6K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


Vesting Schedule

20%

YR 1

20%

YR 2

20%

YR 3

20%

YR 4

20%

YR 5

Stock Type
Options

At Epic, Options are subject to a 5-year vesting schedule:

  • 20% vests in the 1st-year (20.00% annually)

  • 20% vests in the 2nd-year (20.00% annually)

  • 20% vests in the 3rd-year (20.00% annually)

  • 20% vests in the 4th-year (20.00% annually)

  • 20% vests in the 5th-year (20.00% annually)

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
Options

At Epic, Options are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)

Have a question? Ask the community.

Visit the Levels.fyi community to engage with employees across different companies, get career tips, and more.

Visit Now!

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Epic is Software Engineer at the Software Systems Architect level with a yearly total compensation of $289,545. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Epic is $94,630.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Epic

Related Companies

  • Athenahealth
  • Fetch Rewards
  • Second Spectrum
  • doxo
  • RapidSOS
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources