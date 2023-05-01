← Company Directory
Ensemble Health Partners
    Ensemble Health Partners is a revenue cycle management company that helps healthcare providers improve financial outcomes and patient experiences. They offer full revenue cycle outsourcing and healthcare financial management point solutions. They have clients in the U.S. and Europe and have saved healthcare providers hundreds of millions of dollars while improving healthcare outcomes for millions of patients. They are committed to bringing every provider they support to the peak of revenue cycle excellence through true partnerships and innovative solutions. Ensemble has won multiple industry awards and is a Becker's Healthcare Top Workplace.

    https://ensemblehp.com
    2014
    7,501
    $1B-$10B
