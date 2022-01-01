Health Insurance Offered through Aetna, covers 100% of the cost for preventive care services. Includes prescription drug coverage.

Health Savings Account (HSA) $1,250 per year contributed by employer. For employee only. Up to $2,300 for employee + family.

Life Insurance 1.5 times your annual salary up to $300,000

Accidental death and dismemberment (AD&D) Insurance 1.5 times your annual salary up to $300,000

401k 100% match on the first 6% of base salary

Employee Assistance Program Up to 3 face to face assessment and counseling sessions per issue.

Business Travel Insurance Offered by employer

Dental Insurance For 2024, Employer Direct Healthcare will continue to offer a dental plan through The Standard.

Vision Insurance Offered through The Standard.