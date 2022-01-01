← Company Directory
Employer Direct Healthcare
Insurance, Health, & Wellness
  • Health Insurance

    Offered through Aetna, covers 100% of the cost for preventive care services. Includes prescription drug coverage.

  • Health Savings Account (HSA) $1,250

    $1,250 per year contributed by employer. For employee only. Up to $2,300 for employee + family.

  • Life Insurance

    1.5 times your annual salary up to $300,000

  • Accidental death and dismemberment (AD&D) Insurance

    1.5 times your annual salary up to $300,000

  • Employee Assistance Program

    Up to 3 face to face assessment and counseling sessions per issue.

  • Dental Insurance

    For 2024, Employer Direct Healthcare will continue to offer a dental plan through The Standard.

  • Vision Insurance

    Offered through The Standard.

  • Disability Insurance

    Short-term Disability with 60% of your weekly earnings up to $1,000 per week. Long-term Disability with 60% of your monthly earnings up to $13,500 per month.

  • Business Travel Insurance

  • 401k $7,200

    100% match on the first 6% of base salary

