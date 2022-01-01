Company Directory
Eli Lilly and Company
Eli Lilly and Company Salaries

Eli Lilly and Company's salary ranges from $10,794 in total compensation per year for a Business Operations at the low-end to $238,800 for a UX Researcher at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Eli Lilly and Company. Last updated: 7/13/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
Median $108K

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Data Scientist
Median $180K
Information Technologist (IT)
Median $86K
Accountant
$84.3K
Biomedical Engineer
$151K
Business Operations
$10.8K
Business Analyst
$17K
Chemical Engineer
$101K
Controls Engineer
$92K
Data Analyst
$61.5K
Human Resources
$124K
Management Consultant
$32.6K
Marketing
$142K
Marketing Operations
$14.9K
Mechanical Engineer
$175K
Product Designer
$231K
Product Manager
$206K
Project Manager
$122K
Sales
$98.5K
Cybersecurity Analyst
$79.4K
Software Engineering Manager
$144K
Solution Architect
$52.7K
Technical Program Manager
$41.7K
UX Researcher
$239K
Venture Capitalist
$81.6K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Eli Lilly and Company is UX Researcher at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $238,800. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Eli Lilly and Company is $98,490.

