GoDaddy Salaries

GoDaddy's salary ranges from $44,479 in total compensation per year for a Recruiter in India at the low-end to $570,667 for a Software Engineering Manager in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of GoDaddy. Last updated: 1/28/2025

Software Engineer
Software Development Engineer (SDE) 1 $122K
SDE 2 $148K
SDE 3 $183K
SDE 4 $238K
SDE 5 $289K

Backend Software Engineer

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Production Software Engineer

Security Software Engineer

Business Analyst
SDE 2 $111K
SDE 3 $162K
SDE 4 $182K
SDE 5 $247K
Software Engineering Manager
SDM 5 $325K
SDM 6 $474K
SDM 7 $382K
VP $571K

Product Designer
SDE 1 $96.8K
SDE 2 $191K
SDE 4 $200K

UX Designer

Product Manager
PM 3 $155K
PM 4 $209K
Data Scientist
Median $88.9K
Accountant
$98K
Administrative Assistant
$79.6K
Data Analyst
$192K
Human Resources
$219K
Information Technologist (IT)
$97K
Marketing
$101K
Marketing Operations
$82.8K
Program Manager
$119K
Recruiter
$44.5K
Sales
$102K
Cybersecurity Analyst
$119K
Technical Program Manager
$107K
Technical Writer
$138K
UX Researcher
$213K
Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At GoDaddy, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (6.25% quarterly)

30%

YR 1

30%

YR 2

20%

YR 3

20%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At GoDaddy, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 30% vests in the 1st-year (30.00% annually)

  • 30% vests in the 2nd-year (7.50% quarterly)

  • 20% vests in the 3rd-year (5.00% quarterly)

  • 20% vests in the 4th-year (5.00% quarterly)

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at GoDaddy is Software Engineering Manager at the VP level with a yearly total compensation of $570,667. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at GoDaddy is $155,333.

Other Resources