ELEKS
  Salaries
  Software Engineering Manager

  All Software Engineering Manager Salaries

ELEKS Software Engineering Manager Salaries

The average Software Engineering Manager total compensation in Poland at ELEKS ranges from PLN 263K to PLN 368K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for ELEKS's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Average Total Compensation

PLN 285K - PLN 331K
United Arab Emirates
Common Range
Possible Range
PLN 263KPLN 285KPLN 331KPLN 368K
Common Range
Possible Range

What are the career levels at ELEKS?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineering Manager at ELEKS in Poland sits at a yearly total compensation of PLN 368,401. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at ELEKS for the Software Engineering Manager role in Poland is PLN 263,144.

Other Resources