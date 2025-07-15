Software Engineer compensation in Canada at Electronic Arts ranges from CA$105K per year for Associate SE to CA$245K per year for Senior SE 1. The median yearly compensation in Canada package totals CA$189K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Electronic Arts's total compensation packages. Last updated: 7/15/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Associate SE
CA$105K
CA$98.3K
CA$6.3K
CA$0
SE 1
CA$128K
CA$104K
CA$22.4K
CA$1.6K
SE 2
CA$171K
CA$124K
CA$30.9K
CA$15.4K
SE 3
CA$197K
CA$141K
CA$40.1K
CA$15.5K
33%
YR 1
33%
YR 2
33%
YR 3
At Electronic Arts, RSUs are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule:
33% vests in the 1st-YR (33.00% annually)
33% vests in the 2nd-YR (33.00% annually)
33% vests in the 3rd-YR (33.00% annually)
