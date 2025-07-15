Company Directory
Electronic Arts
Electronic Arts Software Engineer Salaries

Software Engineer compensation in Canada at Electronic Arts ranges from CA$105K per year for Associate SE to CA$245K per year for Senior SE 1. The median yearly compensation in Canada package totals CA$189K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Electronic Arts's total compensation packages. Last updated: 7/15/2025

Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Associate SE
(Entry Level)
CA$105K
CA$98.3K
CA$6.3K
CA$0
SE 1
CA$128K
CA$104K
CA$22.4K
CA$1.6K
SE 2
CA$171K
CA$124K
CA$30.9K
CA$15.4K
SE 3
CA$197K
CA$141K
CA$40.1K
CA$15.5K
CA$224K

Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
Internship Salaries

Vesting Schedule

33%

YR 1

33%

YR 2

33%

YR 3

Stock Type
RSU

At Electronic Arts, RSUs are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule:

  • 33% vests in the 1st-YR (33.00% annually)

  • 33% vests in the 2nd-YR (33.00% annually)

  • 33% vests in the 3rd-YR (33.00% annually)



Included Titles

Backend Software Engineer

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Video Game Software Engineer

Machine Learning Engineer

Quality Assurance (QA) Software Engineer

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at Electronic Arts in Canada sits at a yearly total compensation of CA$251,924. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Electronic Arts for the Software Engineer role in Canada is CA$185,712.

Other Resources