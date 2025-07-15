Product Manager compensation in United States at Electronic Arts ranges from $159K per year for Product Manager I to $378K per year for Principal Product Manager. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $190K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Electronic Arts's total compensation packages. Last updated: 7/15/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Associate Product Manager
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Product Manager I
$159K
$125K
$14K
$20.2K
Product Manager II
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Product Manager III
$159K
$142K
$6.7K
$10K
33%
YR 1
33%
YR 2
33%
YR 3
At Electronic Arts, RSUs are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule:
33% vests in the 1st-YR (33.00% annually)
33% vests in the 2nd-YR (33.00% annually)
33% vests in the 3rd-YR (33.00% annually)